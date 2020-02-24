Cubs: Hungry for success on and off field

Several Cubs hitters believe Jeffress' 2019 season was an anomaly.

"He never gave in when we faced him," said David Bote, who is 0-for-4 lifetime against Jeffress. "One of my favorite things about having a guy like him on our side is instead of having to face him, he's going out there and will bear down, whether he has his stuff or not.

"You're going to get a bulldog who wants to shove it down somebody. To play defense behind a guy like that and having him in the clubhouse ignites you."

Jason Heyward, Albert Almora Jr. Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras and Bote have at least four at-bats against Jeffress and are a combined 0-for-28 with 12 strikeouts against him.

"One of the first things I told him was that I was glad he's here because I don't have to face him anymore," said Almora, who is hitless in four career at-bats against Jeffress. "His energy rubs off when you're around him."

After being discarded by the Brewers — who selected him in the first round of the 2006 draft and traded twice for him — Jeffress is grateful to remain part of the rivalry — now with Cubs.