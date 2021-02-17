Cubs' Hoyer to discuss futures with Bryant, Baez, Rizzo

“It was really more of a timing issue than anything,” Hoyer said. “Jon Lester’s been sort of a constant in my career. I love having him. He’s an A-plus teammate and obviously an A-plus competitor.”

Hoyer indicated the Cubs were close to adding a reliever, saying they “probably” will announce a deal soon. He also said Rowan Wick will be slowed at the start of camp because of a muscle injury in the ribs area, and Kyle Ryan will be delayed because of COVID-19 protocols.

When it comes to the closer, the Cubs appear to be set. That job belongs to Craig Kimbrel for now.

Manager David Ross said he expects him to start the season in his familiar role after pitching better down the stretch last year. The seven-time All-Star struggled early in 2020 and lost his job. But in eight appearances in September, Kimbrel did not allow a run and struck out 13 without a walk in 7 1/3 innings. Jeremy Jeffress, who had a 1.54 ERA and eight saves in 10 chances, is a free agent.

“He went through a little bit of bumps,” Ross said. “He worked his way back into being himself. Talking to him, he feels great this offseason. The work, the videos he’s sent in, he looks really polished already. ... As long as Craig is who we know he can be, he’s gonna be our closer.”

