Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a cancer survivor, says he's comfortable playing amid the pandemic

“And it’s awesome for him to share his story with us,” Rizzo said. “There’s a lot of people, unfortunately, who have gotten this and weren’t able to tell the story and weren’t able to see their families for one last time. And it’s unfortunate, and you can’t take days for granted.”

Happ saw Hottovy’s struggles firsthand in pitchers’ conference calls involving his spring training roommate, Dakota Mekkes.

“You kind of got to walk the journey with Tommy little a bit and check in on him as he was going through it,” Happ said. “Just his experience and story is incredible.”

Rizzo said the next three weeks would present a challenge to him and his teammates with 39 players in camp and with plenty of protocols and warnings surrounding them that could create “some anxiety.”

“I think that with the emotions in this game that come, there’s going to be slip-ups,” said Rizzo, referring to hugs and high-fives. “There’s going to be emotions that come into this game where it’s just a 60-game sprint.”