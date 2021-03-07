Cubs: Finding some peace and quiet on the field

"Maybe I've been waiting for that a little bit the last couple years," he said. "Not saying that I deserve it or any of that, but it's just really nice to hear the guy in charge easing my mind a little, because at the end of the day I am human and I hear some of the things all there and all of the rumors.

"It's nice to know that I'm a Chicago Cub right now."

The operative words are "right now."

Bryant realizes it may be temporary. If agent Scott Boras can't get an agreement on an extension before the July 31 trade deadline, there's little chance he'll remain a Cub, no matter where they are in the standings.

Even Bryant's biggest supporters know Hoyer must do what's best for the organization, and if Bryant has a rebound season in the first half he should be the most valuable trade chip on the roster. But if he gets through spring training without being dealt, Bryant probably will be around at least half the season, since blockbuster trades seldom happen in April and May.

Still, they do happen in spring training, and one of the biggest deals in franchise history occurred at the end of spring in 1984 when general manager Dallas Green acquired outfielders Gary Matthews and Bob Dernier from Philadelphia in a five-player deal that sent Bill Campbell and Mike Diaz to the Phillies.