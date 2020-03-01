Cubs' Darvish yields HR to 1st batter of spring, settles in

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

"I tried to throw 100; I tried to hit 100, but only 98,'' Darvish said, smiling.

The timing of Saturday's start for the four-time All-Star coincides with opening day against the Brewers in Milwaukee on March 26, although new Cubs manager David Ross has not announced who will start the game.

Darvish, who joked that he is the No. 3 starter, stated that he is more confident in his fastball.

"I was throwing hard last year, but my spin efficiency is not good enough,'' he said. "That's why hitters don't swing-and-miss. But this year I feel different; that's why there are more swing-and-misses."

Matter of factly, Darvish stated that he can command his fastball for strikes now, as opposed to his first eight years in MLB, with Texas, the Dodgers, and since 2018 with the Cubs when he signed a six-year $126 million contract.

"I can throw strikes any time,'' he said. "The last eight years I struggled.''

A student of the game who embraces spin rate technology, Darvish said he wasn't concerned about showing his arsenal of pitches to the NL Central rivals, as he threw his fastball, hard cutter, cutter, slider, knuckle-curveball, and two-seamer.