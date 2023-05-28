Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Crystal James, RN, Associate Degree Nursing

Nursing program: Advocate Aurora Health

Area of focus: Medical/Surgical

Years of service: Two and a half

“… I have a passion of caring for individuals in the times when their health may not be the best.”

What made you decide to become a nurse?

I decided to become a nurse because I have a passion of caring for individuals in the times when their health may not be the best. I also enjoy making a difference in the encounters that individuals have within the health care system.

What’s been your most memorable experience?

My most memorable experience is when a patient’s family told me how much they appreciated everything that I did for their loved one and how much of a difference I made it not only in my patient’s life but in the family’s life also.

What challenges did the pandemic present for you as a nurse?

There were many challenges during the pandemic because of the unknown, but my biggest challenge was trying to get used to being a nurse and learning everything hands-on while dealing with the changes of the pandemic.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

My patients are definitely my motivation for going to work each day. Knowing I have an opportunity to provide exceptional and loving care to my patients and their families and to see the great outcomes.

Who inspires you?

My late mother Patricia James and my late father Lee James both inspired me to finish school. Also, my children inspire me to be the best nurse that I can be every day.