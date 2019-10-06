BILL GREITEN EAGLE INVITATIONAL

At UW-Parkside, 5,000 meters

BOYS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Wilmot  32, 2. Burlington 35, 3. Horlick 56, 4. Beloit Memorial 104.

INDIVIDUAL WINNER: Zager, Wilmot, 17:55.8.

BURLINGTON: 2. Kreuger, 17:58.1, 4. Ewald, 18:17.3, 5. Sylvester, 18:23.7, 6. Fisher, 18:27.2, 18.. Vieau, 20:29.0.

HORLICK: 8. Vertz, 18:40.0, 9. Cannalte, 19:00.9, 12. Sarabia, 19:30.6, 13. Allen, 19:30.8, 14. Seggelink, 19:49.5.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Muskego 36, 2. Waukesha West 66, 3. Mequon Homestead 80, 4. Brookfield Central 99, 5. Pewaukee 152, 6. Milwaukee DSHA 180, 7. New Berlin Eisenhower 210, 8. Greendale 223, 9. Milwaukee Hamilton 224, 10. Case 233, 11. Lake Geneva Badger 281, 12. Franklin 299, 13. Maine West 432.

INDIVIDUAL WINNER: Sperka, Muskego, 14:42.6.

CASE: 22. Amaya, 15:59.0, 39. Francis, 16:33.1, 64. Shelby, 17:15.2, 75. Pacheco, 17:33.7, 96. Herness, 18:22.7, 99. Nelson, 18:43.6.

DICK MCKICHAN PLATTEVILLE INVITATIONAL

At Platteville H.S., 5,000 meters

BOYS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Sauk Prairie 65, 2. New Glarus/Monticello 103, 3. Monroe 107, 4. Union Grove 115, 5. Mount Horeb 119, 6. Evansville 169, 7. McFarland 182, 8. River Valley 214, 9. Platteville 215, 10. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 219. 

WINNER: Patzka, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 16:14.1.

UNION GROVE: 5. Hall 17:06.7, 6. Johnson 17:07.7, 21. Reich 17:50.0, 37. Bretl 18:04.2, 83. McMahon 19:04.4.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: 1. McFarland 67, 2. Mount Horeb 96, 3. Platteville 120, 4. Union Grove 151, 5. Edgewood 159, 6. Prairie du Chien 163, 7. Evansville 183, 8. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 213, 9. Sauk Prairie 215, 10. New Glarus/Monticello 236.

WINNER: Martensen, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton, 18:28.1.

UNION GROVE: 16. Kayler 20:45.0, 33. Calouette 21:34.5, 37. Martinez 21:41.1, 42. Mulligan 21:51.2, 103. Collen 24:11.4.

CHOCOLATE CITY INVITATIONAL

At Burlington School Forest

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran 32, 2. Horlick 47, 3. Wilmot 64, 4. Burlington 83.

INDIVIDUAL WINNER: Minning, Lakeside Lutheran, 21:08.7

HORLICK: 2. Pitrof, 21:24.2, 6. Weisensel, 22:55.8, 7. Molina, 23:05.3, 9. Svacina, 23:12.3, 23. Felix, 25:18.1.

BURLINGTON: 11. Nichols, 23:23.3, 13. Clapp, 23:34.4, 18. Harris, 24:10.4, 19. Inthamavong, 24:18.9, 22. Soto, 24:33.0.

