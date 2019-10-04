(THURSDAY'S RESULTS)

Mukwonago Invitational

At Mukwonago H.S. (5,000 meters)

BOYS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Verona Area 44, 2. Mukwonago 91, 3. Kettle Moraine 111, 4. University School of Milwaukee 128, 5. Kettle Moraine Lutheran 136, 6. Elkhorn 175, 7. Waterford 185, 8. Waukesha Catholic Memorial 198, 9. East Troy 209, 10. Whitnall 226.

WINNER: Manning, Verona Area, 16:45.2.

WATERFORD: 11. Zach 17:51.1, 32. Warnke 18:43.3, 38. Muffick 19:00.3, 49. Kirn 19:27.6, 55. Zuelke 19:47.8, 62. Werry 20:02.6, 72. Rice 20:36.2.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Oconomowoc 74, 2. Verona Area, 91. 3. Waterford 120, 4. Lake Mills 133, 5. Mukwonago 186, 6. East Troy 187, 7. Kettle Moraine 196, 8. University School of Milwaukee 207, 9. Waukesha North 223, 10. New Berlin West 236.

WINNER: Radobicky, Waterford, 19:40.2.

WATERFORD: 1. Radobicky 19:40.2, 9. Obluck 20:35.5, 35. Schroeder 22:13.2, 36. Younk 22:14.2, 43. Puetz 22:18.2, 46. Datka 22:27.1, 48. Schaal 22:32.8.

Park-St. Catherine's dual

At Lockwood Park (2-mile course)

BOYS

Park 26, St. Catherine's 29

PARK: 1. Sura 12:32, 2. Jutley 12:38, 6. Krogh 13:47, 8. Brendel 14:54, 11. Fuchs 15:13, 12. Ketterhagen 15:17.

ST. CATHERINE'S: 3. Aranda 13:20, 4. M. Sosa 13:32, 5. Chernouski 13:36, 7. Alderson 14:17, 10. Barron 14:57, 13. A. Sosa 15:29.

GIRLS

Both teams incomplete

PARK: 1. Hartsfield 15:31, 3. Davis 16:55.

ST. CATHERINE'S: 2. Rincon 15:45, 4. Muro 18:15, 5. York 20:40.

