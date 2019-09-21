Franklin Invitational

At Grant Park (5,000 meters)

BOYS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Indian Trail 27, 2. Germantown 85, 3. New Berlin West 107, 4. Waterford 108, 5. Franklin 115, 6. Beaver Dam 131, 7. Whitnall 155, 8. Milwaukee Juneau 232, 9. Milwaukee Hamilton 247.

WINNER: Czarnecki, Beaver Dam, 17:00.29. 

WATERFORD: 6. Zach 17:31.16, 16. Warneke 18:19.09, 21. Muffick 18:39.22, 27. Kirn 19:02.57, 38. Zuelke 19:38.74.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Shorewood 25, 2. Germantown 63, 3. Waterford 90, 4. Beaver Dam 107, 5. Indian Trail 119, 6. New Berlin West 166, 7. Whitnall 186, 8. Franklin 213.

WINNER: Radobicky, Waterford, 19:33.59.

WATERFORD: 1. Radobicky 19:33.59, 10. Obluck 20:53.70, 21. H. Schroeder 22:04.63, 28. J. Schroeder 22:14.56, 30. Datka 22:15.08.

