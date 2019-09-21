(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
ANGEL INVITATIONAL
At UW-Parkside
5,000 meters
TEAM SCORES: 1. Wisconsin Lutheran 117, 2. Menomonee Falls 135, 3. La Crosse Aquinas 188, 4. Waukesha North 195, 5. Mukwonago 198, 6. Westosha Central 236, 7. Champaign (Ill.) Centennial 243, 8. Brookfield Central 249, 9. West Allis Hale 263, 10. Kettle Moraine 352, 11. Union Grove 361, 12. New Berlin Eisenhower 364, 12. Port Washington 381, 13. Port Washington 381, 14. Milwaukee King 383, 15. Gillett 389, 16. Lake Country Lutheran 444, 17. Waukesha South 500, 18. Burlington 504, 19. Whitewater 506, 20. Kenosha St. Joseph 513.
OTHER TEAM SCORES: 28. Prairie 791, 30. Catholic Central 802, 33. Racine Lutheran 1,011, Horlick and St. Catherine's had incomplete teams.
OVERALL WINNER: Truchon, West Allis Hale, 16:07.9.
UNION GROVE: 7. Hall, 16:55.8, 22. Johnson, 17:36.0, 25. Reich, 17:40.6, 143. 148. Bretl, 19:46.5, 164. McMahon, 20:20.2.
BURLINGTON: 66. Krueger, 18:26.3, 77. Sylvester 18:39.1, 96. Ewald 18:54.4, 112. Fisher 19:04.2, 165. Vieau 20:07.6.
PRAIRIE: 140. Boerner 19:42.7, 144. Vanko, 19:46.5, 151. Jaramillo, 19:56.8, 177. Knoell, 20:37.7, 179. Praefke, 20:47.6.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 28. Henderson, 17:46.2, 182. Murphy, 20:51.3, 193. Lynch, 21:17.3, 198. Evander, 21:54.4, 201. Nevin, 22:12.6.
RACINE LUTHERAN: 157. L. Schmierer, 20:02.9, 205, J. Schmierer, 22:36.1, 214. Luxem, 26.44.3, 217. Flones, 27:16.1, 218. Janke, 27:23.8.
ST. CATHERINE'S: 201. Sosa, 21:21.2, 202. Chernouski, 21:22.3, 220. Alderson, 22:41.8, 226. Aranda, 25:27.9.
HORLICK: 92. Vertz, 18:50.0.
High school girls
ANGEL INVITATIONAL
At UW-Parkside
5,000 meters
TEAM SCORES: 1. Brookfield Central, 62, 2. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 134, 3. Port Washington, 144, 4. New Berlin Eisenhower 168, 5. Milwaukee King 174, 6. Gillett 204, 7. Oak Creek 216, 8. Mukwonago 225, 9. Kettle Moraine 305, 10. South Milwaukee 313, 11. Menomomee Falls 316, 12. Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 324, 13. Greendale Martin Luther 330, 145. Westosha Central 369, 15. Union Grove 384, 16. Horlick 406, 17. Cedar Grove-Belgium 435, 18. Catholic Central 443, 19. Kettle Moraine Lutheran 446, 20. Waukesha North 488.
OTHER TEAM SCORES: 23. Burlington, 600, Racine Lutheran and St. Catherine's had incomplete teams.
OVERALL WINNER: Ross, Oak Creek, 18:53.8.
UNION GROVE: 34. Martinez, 21:53.0, 40. Calouette, 22:14.4, 77. Mulligan, 23:27.1, 99. Collen, 24:13.8, 134. Gehrke, 25:45.5.
HORLICK: 33. Pitrof, 21:52.9, 70. Weisensel, 23:21.4, 75. Svacina, 23:25.2, 102. Molina, 24:25.6, 126. Hanstedt, 25:29.2.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 30. Ramsey, 21:47.6, 44. Frisch, 22:15.8, 84. Kmecak, 23:45.8, 119. Peterson, 25:08.4, 166. Sassano, 32:00.8,
BURLINGTON: 59. Nichols, 23:00.5, 120. Clapp, 25:10.9, 124. Soto, 25:17.2, 142. Inthamavong, 26:17.5, 155. Kretschmer, 27:18.12.
RACINE LUTHERAN: 167. Kraus, 28:22.6, 172. Juga, 29:49.1, 175. Luxem, 29:54.5.
ST. CATHERINE'S: 138. Rincon, 25:50.1, 178. Muro, 30:44.1.
