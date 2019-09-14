High school
Rocket Invitational
At Grant Park, South Milwaukee (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Wisconsin Lutheran 54, 2. Sun Prairie 69, 3. West Allis Hale 116, 4. Tremper 156, 5. Oshkosh West 163, 6. Muskego 164, 7. Wauwatosa East 170, 8. Wauwatosa West 190, 9. Brookfield Central 217, 10. South Milwaukee 220, 13. Case 361, Horlick, Park and Racine Lutheran incomplete teams.
WINNER: Truchon, West Allis Hale, 16:00.3.
CASE: 58. Peterson 19:04.1, 61. Jackson 19:14.0, 80. Dedrich 19:39.6, 86. Jankowski 19:58.9, 99. Henkes 21:05.8.
HORLICK: 53. Vertz 18:47.5, 65. Cannalte 19:17.0.
PARK: 24. Phillips 18:04.6, 66. Jutley 19:21.0, 101. Krogh 22:10.3.
RACINE LUTHERAN: 73. Schmierer 19:31.0.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Brookfield Central 41, 2. Sun Prairie 143, 3. Oak Creek 144, 4. Muskego 153, 5. Oshkosh West 161, 6. Case 161, 7. Wauwatosa East 196, 8. Wisconsin Lutheran 202, 9. Bradford/Reuther 216, 10. Tremper 228, 13. Horlick 313.
WINNER: Ross, Oak Creek, 18:49.6.
CASE: 11. Amaya 20:51.8, 20. Young 21:27.8, 25. Francis 22:51.4, 50. Pacheco 22:51.4, 59. Caro 23:23.3, 64. Narciso 23:36.6, 93. Shelby 25:52.0.
HORLICK: 18. Pitrof 21:27.1, 57. Svacina 23:14.6, 66. Weinsensel 23:41.8, 83. Molina 25:06.2, 101. Felix 26:56.3.
