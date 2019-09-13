Southern Lakes Conference Relays

At Lutherdale Bible Camp, Elkhorn (5,000 meters)

BOYS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Union Grove 1:32:50.96, 2. Badger 1:32:58.56, 3. Westosha Central 1:33:08.16, 4. Elkhorn 1:34:47.70, 5. Burlington 1:38:29.26, 6. Waterford 1:39:59.73, 7. Wilmot 1:41:21.79.

JUNIOR/SENIOR WINNER: Hall, Union Grove, 17:42.16.

FRESHMAN/SOPHOMORE WINNER: Allen, Westosha Central, 17:48.56.

UNION GROVE: Hall 17:42.16, Johnson 18:07.31, Reich 18:14.44, Bretl 18:36.88, McMahon 20:10.15, Bowers 20:46.26, Behrens 20:47.70.

BURLINGTON: Krueger 18:36.60, Fisher 19:09.20, Ewald 19:32.76, Sylvester 19:35.18, Vieau 21:35.49, Jost 23:37.88, Tremmel 24:04.40.

WATERFORD: Warnke 19:14.19, Muffick 19:35.80, Kirn 19:47.86, Zuelke 20:31.88, Jonietz 20:49.97, Werry 20:50.36, Rice 21:36.69.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Waterford 1:52:10.22, 2. Badger 1:56:13.18, 3. Union Grove 1:58:22.92, 4. Elkhorn 1:58:23.18, 5. Westosha Central 2:01:31.34, 6. Wilmot 2:06:49.16, 7. Burlington 2:08:28.33.

JUNIOR/SENIOR WINNER: Radobicky, Waterford, 20:18.39

FRESHMAN/SOPHOMORE WINNER: Eller, Westosha Central, 22:27.59.

WATERFORD: Radobicky 20:18.39, Obluck 22:18.97, Younk 22:48.61, Schuerman 23:04.00, J. Schroeder 23:40.23, H. Schroeder 23:40.31, Datka 23:41.47.

UNION GROVE: Kayler 22:30.06, Calouette 22:44.19, Martinez 22:57.98, Collen 24:43.92, Mulligan 25:26.75, Gehrke 25:35.61, Lorey 27:06.47.

BURLINGTON: Nichols 23:41.68, Harris 25:54.93, Soto 26:01.52, Clapp 26:12.90, Inthamavong 26:37.28, Kretschmer 29:14.44, Nadboralski 29:34.73.

Whitnall Invitational

At Hales Corners Park (5,000 meters)

BOYS

TEAM SCORES: 1. Waukesha North 37, 2. New Berlin Eisenhower 72, 3. Oostburg 110, 4. Pius XI 114, 5. DASH Homeschool 128, 6. Whitnall 133, 7. Shoreland Lutheran 159, 8. Cudahy 199, 9. Catholic Central 199, 10. Milwaukee Juneau 264.

WINNER: Willis, Waukesha North, 17:08.19.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 9. Henderson 18:24.62, 43. Murphy 21:05.94, 45. Lynch 21:07.28, 52. Craig 21:55.19, 61. Nevin 23:55.37.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES: 1. New Berlin Eisenhower 38, 2. Oostburg 57, 3. Catholic Central 101, 4. Shoreland Lutheran 113, 5. DASH Homeschool 123, 6. Whitnall 124, 7. Pius XI 139. 

WINNER: Heinrichs, New Berlin Eisenhower, 20:48.97.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 10. Ramsey 22:09.27, 11. Frisch 22:11.26, 25. Kmecak 24:00.71, 31. K. Lynch 24:49.44, 38. Peterson 26:06.06, 46. E. Lynch 27:08.61.

