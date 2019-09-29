Muskego Invitational
At Denoon Middle School (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Greendale 85, 2. Muskego 101, 3. Waukesha North 115, 4. Brookfield Central 116, 5. Germantown 124, 6. Tremper 150, 7. Watertown 179, 8. Wauwatosa West 212, 9. Catholic Memorial 217, 10 Waukesha South 256, 15. Case 358, INC Horlick, Park.
WINNER: Kain, Muskego, 15:55.33.
CASE: 50. Petersen 18:12.86, 63. Jackson 18:25.29, 86. Jankowski 19:15.26, 94. Dederich 19:30.28, 103. Cyr 19:51.49.
HORLICK: 68. Vertz 18:32.86, 90. Sarabia 19:24.65, 114. Allen 20:26.86.
PARK: 47. Sura 18:08.72, 58. Phillips 18:19.57, 119. Krogh 21:08.88.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Muskego 23, 2. Fort Atkinson 132, 3. Oak Creek 135, 4. Case 139, 5. Greendale 164, 6. Brookfield East 166, 7. Watertwon 173, 8. Tremper 200, 9. Catholic Memorial 203, Martin Luther 206, 11. Horlick 260, INC Park.
WINNER: Ross, Oak Creek, 18:17.27.
CASE: 14. Amaya 20:20.64, 23. Francis 21:01.37, 27. Young 21:09.53, 39. Pacheco 22:07.44, 43. Shelby 22:19.11.
HORLICK: 19. Pitrof 20:58.75, 55. Weisensel 22:58.19, 56. Svacina 22:58.23, 62. Molina 23:16.00, 80. Hanstedt 24:14.55.
PARK: 84. Davis 24:30.39.
Kettle Moraine Invitational
At Naga-Waukee Park (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Whitefish Bay 1:27:00, 2. Slinger 1:27:12, 3. Mukwonago 1:28:06, 4. Pewaukee 1:30:11, 5. Hamilton 1:30:32, 6. Milwaukee King 1:30:50, 7. Westosha Central 1:30:53, 8. Kettle Moraine 1:32:50, 9. Union Grove 1:33:07, 10. Burlington 1:34:09, 13. Waterford 1:34:32, 15. The Prairie School 1:38:07.
WINNER: Grotenhuis, Slinger, 16:01.55.
UNION GROVE: 7. Johnson 17:22.48, 24. Reich 17:48.94, 45. Bretl 18:30.62, 86. McMahon 19:31.98, 100. Stamm 19:51.68.
BURLINGTON: 41. Kreuger 18:21.84, 48. Ewald 18:32.73, 50. Sylvester 18:34.75, 72. Fisher 19:02.17, 90. Vieau 19:35.69.
WATERFORD: 18. Zach 17:40.43, 35. Warnke 18:12.82, 68. Muffick 18:58.32, 96. Kirn 19:47.68, 97. Sanfelipo 19:50.37.
PRAIRIE: 73. McGravey-Tat 19:03.35, 79. Boerner 19:11.85, 95. Vanko 19:46.10, 99. Jaramillo 19:51.57, 107. Jorgenson 20:11.35.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Whitefish Bay 39, 2. Waukesha West 41, 3. Pewaukee 111, 4. Oregon 129, 5. Hamilton 165, 6. Milwaukee King 183, 7. Kettle Moraine 224, T-8. Mukwonago 264, T-8. Waterford 264, 10. Slinger 286, 11. Union Grove 302, 16. Burlington 534.
WINNER: Flannery, Whitefish Bay, 19:33.60.
WATERFORD: 30. Obluck 21:13.05, 53. Datka 22:02.71, 57. Younk 22:17.87, 60. H. Schroeder 22:25.37, 64. Radobicky 22:32.66.
UNION GROVE: 31. Kayler 21:19.19, 46. Calouette 21:44.21, 50. Martinez 21:52.65, 74. Mulligan 22:50.45, 101. Collen 23:52.62.
BURLINGTON: 82. Nichols 23:08.47, 102. Clapp 23:58.74, 113. Inthamoavong 24:42.99, 118. Harris 25:15.78, 119. Soto 25:16.17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.