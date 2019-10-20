Southeast Conference Meet
At Grant Park, South Milwaukee (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Indian Trail 16, 2. Tremper 72, 3. Franklin 92, 4. Bradford/Reuther 108, 5. Oak Creek 143, 6. Case 145, 7. Park 185, Horlick INC.
WINNER: Chavez, Indian Trail, 16:58.29.
CASE: 14. Petersen 17:53.75, 25. Jackson 18:24.98, 35. Dedrich 19:03.14, 40. Jankowski 19:24.46, 45. Cyr 19:44.89, 50. Henkes 19:58.14, 53. Ekes 20:29.43.
PARK: 12. Sura 17:50.79, 39. Jutley 19:14.73, 54. Krogh 21:28.78, 55. Brendel 22:06.79, 56. Norton 23:23.43.
HORLICK: 26. Vertz 18:47.03, 41. Sarabia 19:31.20, 42. Allen 19:33.60, 49. Seggelink 19:55.86.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1. Case 54, 2. Indian Trail 56, 3. Oak Creek 63, 4. Tremper 98, 5. Franklin 136, 6. Bradford/Reuther 138, 7. Horlick 155, Park INC.
WINNER:Ross, Oak Creek, 19:03.59.
CASE: 3. Amaya 20:32.22, 8. Francis 21:08.85, 9. Shelby 21:14.11, 12. Young 21:22.81, 22. Wiesner 22:15.57, 23. Pacheco 22:20.51, 26. Narciso 22:33.75.
HORLICK: 6. Pitrof 21:07.31, 32. Weisensel 22:48.35, 37. Svacina 23:09.41, 43. Cannalte 24:18.05, 46. Felix 25:58.77, 47. Paniagua-Ort 26:04.14.
PARK: 45. Mariah Davis 24:51.53.
Metro Classic Conference Meet
At UW-Parkside (5,000 meters)
BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1. St. Joseph 31, 2. The Prairie School 87, 3. Shoreland Lutheran 94, 4. Dominican/Eastbrook 97, 5. Saint Thomas More 107, 6. Catholic Central 120, 7. St. Catherine's 149, Racine Lutheran INC.
WINNER: Schaefer, Shoreland Lutheran, 17:26.2.
PRAIRIE: 6. McGravey-Tate 18:26.9, 16. Boerner 19:16.1, 17. Jaramillo 19:18.8, 23. Joregenson 20:02.5, 25. Knoell 20:14.0, 30. Chadwick 20:41.5, 31. Praefke 20:51.6.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 2. Henderson 17:50.1, 24. Murphy 20:06.4, 26. Lynch 20:14.0, 28. Craig 20:34.7, 40. Nevin 22:33.1, 42. Galiana 22:58.1.
ST. CATHERINE'S: 19. Chernouski 19:45.6, 22. Aranda 19:58.7, 32. M. Sosa 20:59.7, 35. Alderson 21:27.1, 41. Barron 22:43.6, 43. A. Sosa 23:09.2.
RACINE LUTHERAN: 49. Luxem 25:30.9, 51. Flones 27:16.0, 52. Janke 30:01.8.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: Martin Luther 42, 2. Catholic Central 52, 3. Shoreland Lutheran 59, 4. The Prairie School 77, 5. St. Joseph 134, 6. Racine Lutheran 139, St. Catherine's INC.
WINNER: Moravec, Martin Luther, 19:53.0.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL: 3. Ramsey 21:55.0, 5. Frisch 22:02.2, 12. Kmecak 23:07.3, 13. Lynch 23:11.4, 24. Peterson 26:11.3.
PRAIRIE: 6. Ledvina 22:23.6, 7. Ulrich 22:26.7, 22. Anton 25:23.7, 25. Knoell 26:20.1, 26. Peterson 26:48.5, 38. Gaylord 29:21.3.
RACINE LUTHERAN: 27. Kraus 27:02.9, 28. Juga 27:03.7, 30. Gomez 27:42.8, 34. Luxem 28:50.1, 43. Gaither 31:53.5, 44. Harrison 33:26.4.
ST. CATHERINE'S: 17. Rincon 24:12.0, 36. Muro 29:01.3, 45. York 34:12.6.
