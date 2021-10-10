Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses, Packers top Bengals

CINCINNATI — Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby’s fell into a nightmarish Sunday as the afternoon grew late and a stiff wind kept the flag billowing right to left in Paul Brown Stadium.

The historically reliable kicker missed three straight potential winning field-goal attempts before hitting a 49-yarder in overtime to lift Green Bay (4-1) to a wild 25-22 win over the Bengals.

Crosby had a chance to hit a potentially decisive kick with 2:12 left, and again with 3 seconds remaining in regulation. Both went wide left. He got another chance to win it in overtime, but again he missed left.

Improbably, he got one more try to redeem himself.

“The fact that we kept getting opportunities, you’ve got to give it up to our team, the way we fought to get in that position again,” said Crosby, who’d converted all six field goals and 11 PATs in the first four games. “And I just wanted so badly to come through there. I had a couple go bad there, and I’m just happy to hit that last one. There was a little bit of relief.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur talked to Crosby before deciding to send him back out again on fourth-and inches from the Cincinnati 32.