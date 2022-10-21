 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crishawn R. Clemons

Crishawn Clemons

Crishawn R. Clemons, 1900 block of Green Street, Racine, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).

