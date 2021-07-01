For more information, or to apply for adoption, visit our website at: www.RescueOutreach.com Please note the following will be performed... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
For more information, or to apply for adoption, visit our website at: www.RescueOutreach.com Please note the following will be performed... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sometime in March, cement barriers were placed in front of the Erickson Truck-n-Parts' entrance on Frontage Road, blocking the only way the owners could get in and out. The village is mum about what's going on, even after one of the Ericksons was cited for trespassing on his own property.
An attorney representing the Ericksons wrote in a letter to a Mount Pleasant official: "In Catch-22 fashion, my client has been directed to clean up its property, but its owners and employees are not allowed on the premises."
The deaths come less than two weeks after a series of tragedies in Lake Michigan near Racine's beaches.
A Kenosha man allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 at a hotel in Racine.
The 14-year-old girl from Milwaukee who was pulled from Lake Michigan on June 21 died Tuesday, nine days after she was reported to be drowning, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed.
Joshua Morris was accused of murdering his friend, Lavelle Monroe, in September 2018. Morris was found not guilty Monday. Another man at the scene of the murder, who had been punched by Monroe not long before the shooting, was never considered a suspect. An investigator claimed that man who wasn't the suspect was “not the type” to commit murder.
The new O&H Danish Bakery — which shares a building with the new Starbucks on Douglas Avenue — is set to open late July, according to the bakery's vice president of marketing, Matt Horton. "Starbucks is going to be a catalyst," the developer said.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into two trucks, then drove off, then allegedly injured an officer during his arrest.
Uncle Harry's, an ice cream parlor on a historic site in Waterford, is rebounding from a threatened demolition to recapture its place as a summertime favorite. And soon it could grow into an even bigger attraction.
The Racine County Fairgrounds will be hosting a new music and fireworks show this weekend to support charities and highlight local businesses.
RACINE — With $2.5 million already invested in renovations and upgrades, the new ownership of Travelodge Water’s Edge Hotel is planning anothe…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.