A crowd of about 30 people gathered at Waterford Town Park on Saturday morning to watch the first hot air balloon being set up for Waterford Balloonfest. Ken Walter, along with his team and his son, Max, set up the RE/MAX balloon about 6 a.m. The RE/MAX balloon was first used in advertising by the real estate company in 1978 at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. RE/MAX has a fleet of about 100 hot air balloons worldwide, and the Walter family owns the two balloons that fly in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The festival played host to events throughout the day, including helicopter rides, drone races, a craft fair, kids fun zone and tethered balloon rides.
Photos: US recovery of Chinese spy balloon in Atlantic
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)
men use ropes to secure a Navy boat to a dock on the InterCoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Using underwater drones, warships and inflatable vessels, the Navy is carrying out an extensive operation to gather all of the pieces of the massive Chinese spy balloon a U.S. fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
A Navy truck backs a boat into the InterCoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Using underwater drones, warships and inflatable vessels, the Navy is carrying out an extensive operation to gather all of the pieces of the massive Chinese spy balloon a U.S. fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Members of the Navy work on a device on a vessel along the InterCoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Using underwater drones, warships and inflatable vessels, the Navy is carrying out an extensive operation to gather all of the pieces of the massive Chinese spy balloon a U.S. fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Members of the Navy work on a device on a vessel along the InterCoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Using underwater drones, warships and inflatable vessels, the Navy is carrying out an extensive operation to gather all of the pieces of the massive Chinese spy balloon a U.S. fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Members of the Navy work on a device on a vessel along the InterCoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Using underwater drones, warships and inflatable vessels, the Navy is carrying out an extensive operation to gather all of the pieces of the massive Chinese spy balloon a U.S. fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
