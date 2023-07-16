A crowd of about 30 people gathered at Waterford Town Park on Saturday morning to watch the first hot air balloon being set up for Waterford Balloonfest. Ken Walter, along with his team and his son, Max, set up the RE/MAX balloon about 6 a.m. The RE/MAX balloon was first used in advertising by the real estate company in 1978 at the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta. RE/MAX has a fleet of about 100 hot air balloons worldwide, and the Walter family owns the two balloons that fly in Wisconsin and Minnesota. The festival played host to events throughout the day, including helicopter rides, drone races, a craft fair, kids fun zone and tethered balloon rides.