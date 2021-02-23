Creative Cuisine celebrates creativity

KENOSHA — Kenosha Creative Space announces the return of Creative Cuisine, a quarterly dinner party in celebration of Kenosha’s creative community.

The first event is a winter dinner scheduled to be held at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March, 5. It's a menu crafted by Binanti’s Taste of Italy paired with local wines selections from the Binanti’s family. The dinner will be held in the gallery at the Creative Space, 624 57th St.

The menu includes courses of goat cheese pesto crostini, Italian fennel soup, tagatelli primavera, homemade braciole and dulce d'amore.

Live music will feature Violet Wilder; and the harmonizing trio of Kimberly Hetelle, Melissa Hardtke and Jayna Rouse.

Tickets cost $100. For online reservations, go to https://kenoshacreativespace.com/winter-farewell-dinner; or call 262-945-9411. Social distancing guidelines followed in a limited availability setting for this event.

Proceeds benefit the operations of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space Inc.

