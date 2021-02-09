Cream puffs for Valentine's Day

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs will be sold via a holiday-themed drive-through Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 11-14, at Wisconsin State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St. (enter at Gate 5).
Two flavors will be offered — cocoa or pink strawberry. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. It is recommended orders be placed in advance. Go to originalcreampuffs.com.
