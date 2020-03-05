A car crashed into a porch on the 2700 block of Washington Avenue on Thursday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m. No injuries were initially reported. Police were on scene investigating the the crash and determining if any citations would be issued. Police confirmed it was a two-vehicle crash, but were still working to determine the cause of the crash as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Crash on Washington Avenue
- RACHEL KUBIK,
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kristian Winfield: Harden takes another shot at Antetokounmpo, but Rockets star is upset about the wrong thing
James Harden must still be salty.
RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Humane Society Tuesday announced the removal of 95 cats — and counting — from a single Racine County home since …
RACINE — Downtown Racine’s newest restaurant, Amos Los Tacos, sounds like a Mexican restaurant. But it’s actually a Mexican gastropub, says it…
RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Humane Society Tuesday announced the removal of 95 cats — and counting — from a single Racine County home since …
A woman who lived next to the alleged shooter, Anthony Ferrill, described him as a nice guy and helpful neighbor who enjoyed building guns with mail-order parts.
When Racine Police Department officers arrived, the car was still in the same spot; it appeared that the two women were unable to figure out how to start the car that used “a fob-style ignition.”
Lake Geneva officials are once again considering creating a pedestrian plaza on Wrigley Drive, and several business owners are already expressing opposition to the idea.
RACINE — One person has died after striking a utility pole on Washington Avenue (Highway 20) early Sunday morning, Racine police said.
RACINE — Authorities are not publicly identifying the victim of a one-vehicle fatal crash on Washington Avenue early Sunday morning because th…
RACINE — “The hat you wear will enter the room minutes before you ever arrive.”