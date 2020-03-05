Crash on Washington Avenue
0 comments

Crash on Washington Avenue

  • 0
Crash on Washington Avenue

A car crashed into a porch on the 2700 block of Washington Avenue on Thursday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m. No injuries were initially reported. Police were on scene investigating the the crash and determining if any citations would be issued. Police confirmed it was a two-vehicle crash, but were still working to determine the cause of the crash as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

 Rachel Kubik

A car crashed into a porch on the 2700 block of Washington Avenue on Thursday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m. No injuries were initially reported. Police were on scene investigating the the crash and determining if any citations would be issued. Police confirmed it was a two-vehicle crash, but were still working to determine the cause of the crash as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News