Crafts in the Woods Craft Fair set Nov. 26

BURLINGTON — The annual Crafts in the Woods Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave.

The William L. Rust Lodge and 21 cabins will be filled with more than 35 crafters and vendors. A bake sale with homemade cookies and candies will be held as well as a craft raffle and Mrs. Claus' Coffeehouse with gourmet coffees.

Lunch will be sold in the main lodge.

Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older and $1 for ages 6 to 11. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. A shuttle will be available.

The annual craft fair helps the camp's charitable outreach program that allows children to attend camp.