 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crafts in the Woods Craft Fair set Nov. 26

  • 0

BURLINGTON — The annual Crafts in the Woods Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave.

The William L. Rust Lodge and 21 cabins will be filled with more than 35 crafters and vendors. A bake sale with homemade cookies and candies will be held as well as a craft raffle and Mrs. Claus' Coffeehouse with gourmet coffees.

Lunch will be sold in the main lodge.

Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older and $1 for ages 6 to 11. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. A shuttle will be available.

The annual craft fair helps the camp's charitable outreach program that allows children to attend camp.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine County medical examiner steps down

Racine County medical examiner steps down

Racine County's medical examiner, Michael Payne, has vacated his position after nearly 10 years on the job. County officials are providing few details about what happened.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News