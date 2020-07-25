Crafton ends 67-race winless drought in Truck race at Kansas SUN

Almost perfect. Just like Eckes almost made it to victory lane for the first time for the second straight week.

"I mean, it's not as much anger as last week at Texas," he said, "but at the same aspect it's a little disappointing. But it's hard to be disappointed how we ran yesterday and how we came back today.

Grant Enfinger was third, Tanner Gray fourth and Ben Rhodes fifth on a stifling afternoon under the sun. It was about 90 degrees when the trucks rolled off the starting grid, one day after the heat during the late-afternoon opening race resulted in five drivers — including Crafton — getting treated afterward at the infield care center.

Zane Smith showed good speed in the doubleheader opener Friday night and finished sixth, which meant he was lining up on the outside of Row 5 when the field was inverted for the second race at Kansas Speedway.

He showed even better speed right from the start Saturday.

The 21-year-old driver from Huntington Beach, California, quickly worked his way through the field and held off Brett Moffitt to win the opening stage. Smith drove away from the field again in his No. 21 Chevrolet to win the second stage, too — and a third for the weekend after he was the Stage 1 winner on Friday night.