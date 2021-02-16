Craft Beer Week in Downtown Racine Feb. 20-27

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. and CJW are hosting the fourth annual Craft Beer Week Feb. 20-27. Local bars and restaurants will host free tastings, craft beer specials and beer promotions throughout the week.
“This is a great way to sample new and local brews, support small business and enjoy good times with friends,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
Participating locations include The Brickhouse, Blue Rock Lounge, Butcher and Barrel, Carriage House Liquor Co., Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, George’s Tavern, Joey’s Yardarm, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Pepi’s Pub and Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Racine Brewing Co., Reefpoint Brew House, The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery and The Void.
Attendees can enjoy everything from tap takeovers, free tastings, beer release parties and discounts on craft beers. People can enter to win a beer prize pack with every craft beer purchase.
To see the full Craft Beer Week schedule and list of specials and promotions, go to racinedowntown.com/racine-events.
