 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Craft Beer Week in Downtown Racine Feb. 20-27
0 comments

Craft Beer Week in Downtown Racine Feb. 20-27

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. and CJW are hosting the fourth annual Craft Beer Week Feb. 20-27. Local bars and restaurants will host free tastings, craft beer specials and beer promotions throughout the week.

“This is a great way to sample new and local brews, support small business and enjoy good times with friends,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

Participating locations include The Brickhouse, Blue Rock Lounge, Butcher and Barrel, Carriage House Liquor Co., Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, George’s Tavern, Joey’s Yardarm, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Pepi’s Pub and Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Racine Brewing Co., Reefpoint Brew House, The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery and The Void.

Attendees can enjoy everything from tap takeovers, free tastings, beer release parties and discounts on craft beers. People can enter to win a beer prize pack with every craft beer purchase.

To see the full Craft Beer Week schedule and list of specials and promotions, go to racinedowntown.com/racine-events.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
The Échelon Gallery, a new clothing store in Racine, makes fashion a work of art
Local News

The Échelon Gallery, a new clothing store in Racine, makes fashion a work of art

Mike Gosa — owner and designer at the Échelon Gallery, who named the store as an homage to his background as a military engineer — says he wants customers to walk into his store and feel like there's something there for them. "The style that's in you is on you," he says.

It's a kaleidoscope of a retail store, and each pop of color pulls you in to discover what's waiting in that particular section.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News