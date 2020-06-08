Coyotes' Gutierrez becomes NHL's first Latino CEO
Coyotes' Gutierrez becomes NHL's first Latino CEO

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have made Xavier Gutierrez the first Latino team president and CEO in NHL history.

Gutierrez's hiring was announced Monday by Alex Meruelo, who became the NHL's first Latino controlling owner when he bought a majority stake in the Coyotes last year.

"This is a historic day for the Coyotes and the entire NHL," Meruelo said in a statement. "I have known Xavier for over a decade, and he is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of business and investment experience. We share the same approach to business and his intellect, leadership skills, and strategic mindset made him the clear choice to be our new CEO."

Gutierrez previously served as managing director at Clearlake Capital Group and was chief investment officer of Meruelo Group, which is owned by Alex Meruelo.

Gutierrez replaces Ahron Cohen, who parted ways with the Coyotes last month after serving as CEO and president since 2017.

