CHICAGO — Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice against his former team, Antti Raanta made 33 saves and the Arizona Coyotes spoiled Corey Crawford's season debut, beating the sloppy Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.
The game was tied when Hinostroza got a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and beat Crawford with a high wrist shot from the right circle 8:37 into the second period. It was Hinostroza's first goal since Chicago traded the speedy forward to Arizona in July.
Clayton Keller made it 3-1 when he intercepted a pass by Chris Kunitz and scored on a breakaway in the third, and Hinostroza added an empty-netter with 2:20 left.
Crawford played his first game since Dec. 23, after missing most of last season because of a concussion. He finished with 27 saves.
