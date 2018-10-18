CHICAGO — Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice against his former team, Antti Raanta made 33 saves and the Arizona Coyotes spoiled Corey Crawford's season debut, beating the sloppy Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Thursday night.

The game was tied when Hinostroza got a pass from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and beat Crawford with a high wrist shot from the right circle 8:37 into the second period. It was Hinostroza's first goal since Chicago traded the speedy forward to Arizona in July.

Clayton Keller made it 3-1 when he intercepted a pass by Chris Kunitz and scored on a breakaway in the third, and Hinostroza added an empty-netter with 2:20 left.

Crawford played his first game since Dec. 23, after missing most of last season because of a concussion. He finished with 27 saves.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Load comments