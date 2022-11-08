 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coy A. Freeman

Coy Freeman

Coy A. Freeman, 2100 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, obstructing an officer.

