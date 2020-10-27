Cowboys staying the course

Despite an unconscionable 2-5 start to the season, back-to-back blowout losses and now seemingly a lack of fight from the football team, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy still has the firm backing of the front office.
Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones admitted some frustration on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan but says the team remains committed to the veteran coach in his first year with the team.
"I know we've got the right head guy for the job, and it's a work in progress," Jones said. "These things just take time. You know (owner) Jerry (Jones) and I are big believers in sticking with a staff and we just got to give them their opportunity to work these guys and continue to implement what they're trying to get accomplished and ultimately we're going to have a good football team.
"We completely understand and there's going to be criticisms and questions until we start to put a product on the field that deserves to start to eliminate some of those question marks and criticism."
In addition to the return of guard Zack Martin, Chido Awuzie and center Joe Looney from injuries, Jones points to McCarthy when asked why Cowboys fans should be hopeful of a turnaround.
He believes patience is warranted and will be rewarded by a coach who took the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs for 11 straight years before being fired in 2018.
"It's our first year with this group," Jones said. "So, I think we're going in the right direction. I think Coach McCarthy and his staff, it's going to take time for them to implement what they do and the way they play. We put a lot of work in Coach McCarthy and what his track record was and how his teams played.
"Mike brings consistency to the table and it will ultimately happen here."
The Cowboys will not only stay the course with McCarthy but also with embattled defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, despite leading a unit that ranks 31st in the league against the run, last in points allowed and remains constantly confused and out of position.
"That hasn't crossed my mind," McCarthy said if he was considering staff changes. "I'm focused on getting better each and every day. That's where we are."
PANTHERS: Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the team’s injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
McCaffrey arrived at Panthers practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet.
McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule reiterated Tuesday that he is “hopeful” McCaffrey will ready to play against the Falcons, but added that the decision was largely up to the training staff.
“He looks good,” Rhule said. “He looks like he is moving around great. We will let the medical people and him determine how much he can do and whether he can play in a game.”
McCaffrey was off to a solid start with 223 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the first two games.
RAVENS: Wide receiver Dez Bryant is being signed to Baltimore's practice squad after a second workout, according to multiple reports.
Bryant on Tuesday alluded to the impending move, writing on Twitter, "Put a shield over what you love and never give up ... #flocknation #charmcity."
The Ravens in August hosted Bryant for a workout but the former Dallas Cowboys star struggled with his conditioning, according to a source. The team held another workout with Bryant last week.
Bryant, the No. 24 overall pick from the 2010 NFL draft, has amassed over 7,000 career receiving yards and 73 receiving touchdowns but hasn't played in a regular-season game since the end of the 2017 season.
BROWNS: Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a win at Cincinnati.
Beckham tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Cleveland's first possession Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowler was trying to make a tackle when his left leg buckled as he began to launch himself toward Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips, who intercepted Baker Mayfield's first pass.
Beckham will likely need up to a year to recover from the injury. He's set to earn $15.75 million next season, with $12.97 million guaranteed.
The injury is another tough blow for Beckham, whose production has been limited in recent seasons because he can't stay healthy. Beckham played in all 16 games last season, his first with Cleveland, but was hampered by a core muscle injury that required surgery in January.
