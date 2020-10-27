Cowboys staying the course

Despite an unconscionable 2-5 start to the season, back-to-back blowout losses and now seemingly a lack of fight from the football team, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy still has the firm backing of the front office.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones admitted some frustration on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan but says the team remains committed to the veteran coach in his first year with the team.

"I know we've got the right head guy for the job, and it's a work in progress," Jones said. "These things just take time. You know (owner) Jerry (Jones) and I are big believers in sticking with a staff and we just got to give them their opportunity to work these guys and continue to implement what they're trying to get accomplished and ultimately we're going to have a good football team.

"We completely understand and there's going to be criticisms and questions until we start to put a product on the field that deserves to start to eliminate some of those question marks and criticism."

In addition to the return of guard Zack Martin, Chido Awuzie and center Joe Looney from injuries, Jones points to McCarthy when asked why Cowboys fans should be hopeful of a turnaround.