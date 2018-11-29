ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott desperately scrambled for a first down in a game of fourth-quarter keepaway, then took three knees from the New Orleans 1 to run out the clock by the narrowest possible margin.
Anything to keep Drew Brees and the NFL's highest-scoring offense on the sideline.
Ezekiel Elliott scored the only Dallas touchdown on a 16-yard screen pass and the Cowboys stifled Brees and the Saints, ending New Orleans' 10-game winning streak with a 13-10 victory Thursday night.
The Cowboys (7-5) won their fourth consecutive game and assured they will at least remain tied for the NFC East lead.
The Saints (10-2) were shut out in the first half, had their fewest points in four years and finished with a season-low 176 yards. They missed a chance to perfectly match Dallas from two years ago, when then-rookie sensations Elliott and Prescott won 11 straight after dropping the opener.
Brees had his fewest yards passing in a first half since joining the Saints in 2006 with 39, and couldn't get a potential winning drive going in the final minutes.
Instead, Jourdan Lewis' interception — just the third for Brees while he became the NFL's first with at least 30 TD passes in 10 seasons — gave the Cowboys a chance to run out the clock from the New Orleans 1 after an interference penalty in the end zone.
