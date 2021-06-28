 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Courtney L Burks
0 Comments

Courtney L Burks

  • 0
Courtney Burks

Courtney L Burks, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, endanger safety by reckless use of a firearm.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News