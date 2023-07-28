CALEDONIA — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday for the Racine County Youth Development and Care Center.
The center will be located on Three Mile Road and is projected to open in January 2025. It will replace the fourth floor of the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave.
The building will be a Type 2 juvenile facility, with a greater focus on rehabilitation than detention when compared to a Type 1 facility.
The center will have full school days for its 48 youth residents. There will be four classrooms and two industry and life skills classrooms. Each room will be able to accommodate up to eight students at a time.
Racine County approached Racine Unified School District at a board meeting in May with their plans for the center.
The county asked for four full-time teachers, one part-time gym teacher and career-focused courses similar to the Academies of Racine model at Case, Horlick and Park high schools.
While not taking any action during the meeting, RUSD seemed supportive of the county’s efforts.
Kevin Carr, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, spoke at the groundbreaking about how the project was first pitched to him by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.
“Racine County, quite honestly, is a leader in how they handle juveniles in the criminal justice system,” Carr said.
Carr said the systems the county has in place have been a model to the state department for handling juvenile corrections statewide.
Caledonia Village President Tom Weatherston said he supported having a place where kids can be counseled and stabilized.
“It’s great to see three different levels of government, four different levels of government, working hard in unison to make something like this come true,” Weatherston said.
Caledonia will not get any real estate taxes from the center, but the county will be paying the village $100,000 every year for 10 years in exchange for housing the facility.
