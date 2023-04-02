Racine County is committed to improving the health, wellbeing and safety of its residents. Over my eight years as your county executive, I have worked to ingrain these priorities into our culture and the services we deliver every single day.

From innovative new health investments to crucial safety initiatives, our community is coming together like never before to build a brighter, healthier future for all who call Racine County home.

On March 13, I announced a transformative investment that will enhance access to mental health services for our 200,000 residents.

Our Human Services campus is expanding with the proposed $25 million integrated mental health services facility which will include a first-of-its-kind substance abuse residential treatment facility that will further set our county apart as a leader in mental health within our region and across the state.

Mental health has been one of my top priorities, and by providing increased access to mental health resources, support services and treatment options, this investment can help individuals overcome their challenges and lead more fulfilling lives.

Moreover, the positive impact of this investment will not only be felt by those directly receiving services but will also contribute to a healthier, more vibrant community for all.

The safety of our residents is always on my mind, and the senseless violence and tragic overdose deaths within our county keep me up at night.

I am thankful for the tireless efforts of our brave men and women on the front lines of the war against lethal fentanyl, opioids and other drugs in our community.

We must continue to outfit our law enforcement officers with technology to combat these drugs while also protecting them from their deadly impacts.

I’m proposing a $100,000 investment in state-of-the-art laser drug identification technology to support our Racine County Sheriff’s Office and our valued deputies as they work to remove the scourge of illicit drugs from our streets, schools and homes.

As your county executive, I will work relentlessly to create a safer community for all residents.

I’m proud of the leadership of Racine County by creating and facilitating the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative. Through this initiative, we meet weekly with government leaders, community partners and law enforcement leadership to identify the root causes of crime and develop effective strategies to address them.

We understand that we cannot simply rely on the criminal justice system to reduce violent crime rates in our community.

By partnering with community organizations and law enforcement agencies, we are building trust and creating a more cohesive network of support for our residents.

I am also thrilled to announce the long-awaited groundbreaking for the new Youth Development and Care Center in Caledonia this summer. A secure rehabilitative facility of this design has been needed in our community for some time.

This modern, trauma-informed center is a commitment to providing the support and care youth in our detention deserve.

We are proud to say that we are moving away from the antiquated detention center, and this new facility will be a place of hope, healing and opportunity.

We are excited to see the positive impact this investment will have on our community.

Investment in our youth needs to continue to shift to early interventions. I believe my newly launched literacy initiative will have a transformative impact on our youth.

This initiative is another example of the power of collaboration. Uniting our nonprofit, educational and governmental sectors around a shared goal of improving childhood literacy will empower our youth with the skills needed to succeed in the 21st century.

It is a clear indication of our dedication to investing in the next generation and ensuring they have the tools to achieve their full potential.

I am filled with tremendous pride and optimism for the future of our community.

The county’s continued growth and economic development along the I-94 corridor is a testament to our commitment to innovation, collaboration and hard work.

As we look ahead, I urge everyone to be on the lookout for exciting improvements to our parks and amenities on the horizon.

With our commitment to enhancing our community’s quality of life, these changes will undoubtedly make Racine County an even better place to live, work and play.

Overall, I am extremely positive about Racine County’s recent progress and confident that our future is bright.

Let us continue to work together to achieve our goals and build a thriving and prosperous community for all.

In photos and video: Community partners attend Racine Violent Crime Reduction Initiative update Jamie Strain, Xochitl Morales and Gregory Sanders Jeff Miller, Johnny Ford, and Jamario Farr Sr. Susan Feehrer-Laack of Racine Neighborhood Watch Casey Frazier and Benjamin Cornell of SAFE Haven of Racine Watch Now: Racine leaders provide update on Violent Crime Reduction Initiative Nakeyda Haymer, Voices of Black Mothers United, and LaTonia Woods, Victim Witness Coordinator Sha'Boris Mays, SB Mental Health and Addiction Care Kischa Buford, City of Racine Youth Employment Officer VCRI by the numbers VCRI Mayor Cory Mason and the team from Case High School's "Eagle Time Podcast" VCRI Reducing gun crime in the City of Racine | VCRI Joint Presentation from Oct. 12, 2022 Download PDF Racine Community Safety Report Card | As of Sept. 30, 2022 Download PDF