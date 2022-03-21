Country in the Springtime craft and vendor fair April 2

WATERFORD — Waterford FFA Alumni presents the 14th annual Springtime in the Country craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Cotton Exchange, 345 Hickory Hollow Road.
Homemade items for sale will include bird feeders, deer hide dream catchers and medicine pouches, aprons, sewing, pebble art, crochet rugs, purses, hats, goat milk soaps and lotions, custom cups and pens, pottery and religious T-shirts. Home-based business vendors will also be in attendance.
The Waterford FFA Chapter bake sale will include cookies, breads, candy and cinnamon rolls. A raffle will be held and lunch will be available.
Admission is $1; free ages 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit the Waterford FFA chapter students.
