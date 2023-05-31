Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOUNT PLEASANT — These kids might not exactly be spring chickens, but there were some in the room.

Freshmen at Case High School taught kindergarten students from Red Apple Elementary last week about the life cycle of chickens.

During the last two weeks, the freshmen have been caring for and incubating eggs from a farm in Burlington until they hatched. They were then tasked with creating a presentation for the younger students to teach them what they've learned.

Logan Kinservik, one of the freshmen, said he put together his presentation in less than an hour.

CJ Listrom, a student at Red Apple, said he was excited to be at Case to see the chickens, and that while he isn't old enough to attend Case yet, he will one day.

This was the first time the lesson plan had included both schools.

Students at Red Apple spent the school year learning about the life cycles of several animals, including butterflies, tadpoles and ducks. The butterflies and frogs were released into the wild after the lessons, and the ducks and chickens will be returned to their farms.

"We like to challenge them," Marshan Beiley, a kindergarten teacher at Red Apple, said about the projects the youngsters did this year. "We were learning about the human body, we were learning about bones, we made X-rays and casts at the end of it. We try to incorporate more than the average science for the kindergarten classes."

Tanya Turner, a science teacher at Case, said the freshmen had as much fun as the kindergartners.

"I've got a great group of kids this year," Turner said. "They were very excited to have the kindergartners come in here to teach them things. They are excited to hold the chickens themselves, and it gives them that chance to share the excitement with kids from other schools."

Turner also said that having the freshmen teach the kindergartners is beneficial to both classes.

"You can learn things, but you learn best by teaching others," Turner said. "So, this giving them an opportunity to take what they have learned and take that and make it more relevant for themselves. As you go through high school and into higher education and beyond, you're always going to find yourself helping people and teaching people, so this is one way to make it more authentic at the end of the school year.