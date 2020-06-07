Costas on baseball's return: 'I'll believe it when I see it'

"They've got to keep a lid on this," he said. " … You can win the battle but lose the war."

Costas has homes in his native New York City as well as Newport Beach, Calif., and has been at the latter since the virus-fueled shutdown hit.

"We didn't have to figure out whether to stay or leave," he said. "We're waiting it out."

Although he hasn't had any baseball games to call on MLB Network, for which he was supposed to be doing about one a week, he has been active on the airwaves. He has made appearances on ESPN and CNN in addition to MLB Network, and is popular on the radio and podcast interview circuit.

"I've been busy," he said, but adding that the amount of "work" he puts in for these appearances does not approach the level of preparation he does for a game broadcast.

He also has been passing time like many of us have done — channel surfing on television. But unlike most of us, he occasionally stumbles onto prominent games he has broadcast as networks have been going to the archives to help fill the vast amount of airtime that would have been occupied by live events.