Lohmeyer.jpg

Cory J. Lohmeyer Jr., 4000 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments