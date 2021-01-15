 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cory J Lohmeyer Jr.
0 comments

Cory J Lohmeyer Jr.

  • 0

Cory J Lohmeyer Jr., 1300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

+3
Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules
Local News

Business owners, managers react to loosening Safer Racine rules

"It's about time," Dean Rouschia, owner of Yuni's Avenue Cafe, said of allowing dining rooms to open up with more capacity. But the capacity of Linda's Hallmark Shop prior to Monday's loosening was 10 people. That limit, at least for now, isn't going to change. "We like it at 10 ... We want to keep everyone safe," said Linda Lewis, manager.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News