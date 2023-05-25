Cortez G. Harris, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Cortez G. Harris
A 36-year-old Racine man died in a motorcycle crash Friday, the Racine Police Department reported.
BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District will have a new leader next school year.
A Burlington High School student is killed after riding his bicycle past a train-crossing signal and into the path of an oncoming train, police say.
A Racine Police Department officer allegedly shot and killed a man in an exchange of gunfire after he refused to follow law enforcement commands.
RACINE — As a youth advocate at Olympia Brown Elementary School, Paige Kiesler teaches students, provides social and emotional learning and re…