Cort Nielsen wins in a sprint

Magnus Cort Nielsen won a two-man sprint in a photo-finish to claim the 10th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday at the end of a hilly trek in the Alps that was interrupted by protestors.

It was Cort Nielsen's second stage win at cycling's biggest race after his maiden success in the medieval city of Carcassonne four years ago.

The Danish rider pipped Nick Schultz to the line by a few inches at the end of the long and exhausting climb to the Megeve ski resort after Luis Leon Sanchez, who ended third, launched the sprint.

Cort Nielsen fell on his back, exhausted, once he crossed the finish line.

“I can’t believe what just happened today, I was on the limit for so long on this climb," he said. “I lost contact with the group a couple of times in the last kilometers. Luckily, it went all back together and I was there.”

Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar rode among a group of general contenders that crossed less than nine minutes behind and kept the race lead.

It looked like that Pogacar would relinquish his yellow jersey since Lennard Kämna at some point gained enough time in the day's breakaway to dream about the famed tunic. But the chasing pack of favorites rode hard in the finale and the Slovenian champion kept hold of his lead.

Pogacar now leads Kämna by 11 seconds ahead of two daunting stages in the high mountains. Kämna is not expected to stay in contention in the thin air and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark remains Pogacar's most dangerous rival, 39 seconds off the pace.

Basketball

LeBron James is publicly criticizing the United States’ handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner’s case in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: “The Shop: Uninterrupted.”

Griner is on trial in Russia for drug possession. She pleaded guilty last week and will appear again in court on Thursday.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said in the trailer. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”

It's unclear when the show was filmed, although in the trailer it is mentioned that Griner had been in Russia for more than 110 days, which would have been nearly five weeks ago as she was detained on Feb. 17.

During the weeks since day 110, in addition to the trial beginning and the guilty plea, Griner’s wife Cherelle has had a phone conversation with President Joe Biden. Biden also received a letter from Brittney Griner on July 4 and sent a letter back to her which she was given in court last week.

There is also no mention of other detained Americans in the trailer.

Hockey

After three Stanley Cups and 17 NHL seasons, Duncan Keith has called it a career.

The former Chicago Blackhawks defenseman officially retired Tuesday, finishing his career a year to the day he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers to accommodate his wish to be closer to family in Western Canada.

Keith, 38, had 106 goals and 540 assists in 1,256 games. In 151 playoff games, he notched 19 goals and 72 assists.

Keith had a goal and 20 assists in 64 games with the Oilers.

Keith was a two-time Norris Trophy winner (2010, 2014) as the league’s best defenseman and the 2015 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the postseason MVP.

Keith was named to the All-Star first team in 2010 and 2014 and the second team in 2017, and he played in the All-Star Game in 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2017.

Football

As speculation percolates over when — not if — Rob Gronkowski will return to the Bucs, the four-time All-Pro tight end remains adamant he’ll stay retired.

Even if Tom Brady tries to lure him back.

In a video snippet tweeted Tuesday by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Gronkowski, 33, insisted he is focused on his business ventures going forward after 11 NFL seasons, including the last two in Tampa Bay.

“I would answer obviously (if Brady called),” said Gronkowski, speaking from a Boston seaside venue. “I would obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he’s doing and tell him I’m doing good. But I wouldn’t go back to football, no.”

Gronkowski announced his retirement via social media June 21, though his own agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter upon the announcement that he wouldn’t be surprised if Gronk returned to play at some point.

But during Tuesday’s interview, the eventual Hall of Famer said he is diving head first into the business sector. His recent commercial for a footwear company was filmed inside Raymond James Stadium, and he has joined his brothers in a company that produces stainless-steel, insulated shaker bottles, among other ventures.

Cricket

It's almost natural that Vatsal Vaghela's first exposure to cricket in California was at a baseball field, where cricketers had to wait for the baseball players to finish and leave.

Cricket gave birth to baseball, though the offspring quickly eclipsed the parent as the summer pastime for Americans. But step back for a minute there, baseball, because Vaghela and his teammates on the United States cricket team aim to reach their own kind of World Series this week.

They need one more win on Friday to qualify for a cricket World Cup for the first time.

The U.S. has easily beaten Jersey and Singapore in its first two games at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. The prize is a place at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, and another victory in the semifinals will clinch it for the Americans. T20 stands for Twenty20, the shortest format in international cricket.

Hockey

Montreal is finally getting its long-promised women’s pro hockey franchise, though the Premier Hockey Federation put the brakes on adding a second expansion team entering its eighth season, the league announced Tuesday.

In unveiling the U.S.-based, privately backed league’s seventh franchise and second in Canada, PHF Commissioner Reagan Carey said it was in the sport’s best interest to take a slower approach toward growth to ensure long-term stability.