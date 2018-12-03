Sara Harmon was misidentified in a report in Sunday’s paper regarding a lawsuit against the City of Racine pertaining to the Police Department’s shooting of Harmon’s dog.
The local stock listings and ticker tape graphic on Saturday’s Money page were incorrect. The graphics that ran pertained to Wednesday stock market activity.
