Corrections: Feb. 18, 2020

Corrections: Feb. 18, 2020

  • Comments attributed to Wind Point Village Trustee Casey Jones in a story Monday on lakefront storm damage actually were made by Casey Griffiths, village administrator, clerk and treasurer.
  • The next meeting of the Racine County Complete Count Committee census meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. Incorrect time and location were reported Monday.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News