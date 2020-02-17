- Comments attributed to Wind Point Village Trustee Casey Jones in a story Monday on lakefront storm damage actually were made by Casey Griffiths, village administrator, clerk and treasurer.
- The next meeting of the Racine County Complete Count Committee census meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. Incorrect time and location were reported Monday.
Corrections: Feb. 18, 2020
