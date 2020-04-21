Corrections: April 22, 2020

- In a story Saturday about local hairstylists coping with the COVID-19 business restrictions, the name of Tangles Salon Studio owner Janna Coca was misspelled.
- In a report Tuesday regarding the work of western Racine County chambers of commerce during the pandemic, the date of a coffee and connections session on Zoom, coordinated by the Greater Union Grove Chamber of Commerce and featuring U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, was incorrectly reported. The event took place Tuesday.
