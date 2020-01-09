You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Correction
0 comments
Correction

Correction

The Racine Zoo’s extended Chinese Lantern Festival will reopen Jan. 17 and run on weekends through Feb. 9, partially overlapping the zoo’s Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe which runs from Feb. 1-March 1. The wrong end date for the Lantern Festival was printed in Thursday’s paper.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News