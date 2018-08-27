• A photo in Monday's Out on The Town section incorrectly identified the person a historical impersonator was portraying at Sunday's Root River Festival. The character portrayed was famed landscape architect and naturalist Jens Jensen, not Mark Twain.
Correction
Pete Wicklund
Assistant Managing Editor
Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.
Get email notifications on Pete Wicklund daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Pete Wicklund posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
promotion
Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23.
promotion
Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23.
Tell us what you think
Should President Donald Trump be impeached?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.