• A story published Tuesday about increased participation in the Racine Parental Choice Program, the local private school voucher program, incorrectly stated that Racine Unified receives $10,000 per student in state aid. Unified actually receives around $10,000 per student via state aid and local taxes.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments