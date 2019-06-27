An article in Thursday's issue of The Journal Times incorrectly stated the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is lowering the speed limit on two miles of Highway 20 from Highway 45 to 1,000 feet east of Old Yorkville Road. The correct boundaries, according to a summary sent by the DOT after publication, are Highway 45 and 1,000 feet east of the west branch of Old Yorkville Road, an area of one mile.
