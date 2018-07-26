  • An article published in Thursday's edition of The Journal Times included the incorrect number of Waterford Graded School District Board members voting on Wednesday in favor of putting a referendum to voters. Three board members — Dawn Bleimehl, Dean Schrader and Mandy Fiehweg — voted in favor and Jordan Karweik voted against the measure. Board member Matt Kranich was absent. 
