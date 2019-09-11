  • A story published in The Journal Times on Sept. 10 incorrectly stated that University of Wisconsin Parkside's GIS Factory is working with Somers on a sewer project. The factory is still in talks with Somers about assisting on the project. 
  • A Sept. 2 article about the city’s intergovernmental fund incorrectly noted where some funds went. The Gateway Technical College Foundation did not receive any intergovernmental funds. The foundation committed funds to the job training program separate from the fund.
