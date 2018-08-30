An article published Thursday misstated that public defenders's wages are set by Wisconsin Supreme Court; it's actually set by the state Legislature. Public defenders can also be private attorneys as well as salaried employees of the state and are in charge of hiring attorneys, not the District Attorney's Office.
