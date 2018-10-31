  • In a story in Wednesday's paper about the new Mount Pleasant village ordinance regarding the parking of large vehicles, a few details need to be clarified. Vehicles can be stored in a side yard year round. Mount Pleasant police will only be ticketing for night parking violations. And the village has no authority regarding covenants and agreements with any homeowners association.

